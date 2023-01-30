Rays Power Infra inks pact with Rajasthan govt to build 1800 MW solar park

Rays Power Infra inks pact with Rajasthan govt to build 1800 MW solar park1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 02:12 PM IST
This deal will result in an environment that is welcoming to investors, a market that is always expanding, and growth opportunities that allow for healthy competition among various enterprises to advance Rajasthan’s economic stature, Rays Power said
New Delhi: Rays Power Infra has inked a pact with the Rajasthan government to build a 1,800 MW solar park. The entire project is estimated to be worth ₹9,140 crore.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×