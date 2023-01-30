Rays Power Infra inks pact with Rajasthan govt to build 1800 MW solar park

New Delhi: Rays Power Infra has inked a pact with the Rajasthan government to build a 1,800 MW solar park. The entire project is estimated to be worth ₹9,140 crore.

“In accordance with India’s far-reaching goal of converting existing fossil-fuel energy generation into renewable energy output, the Solar Park will generate 1,800 MW of renewable power, divided among three 300 MW projects and one 900 MW project," the company said in a statement.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to build an avant-garde PV photovoltaic (PV) power station (commonly referred to as solar power plant).

“We are overjoyed that the Rajasthan government has opted to support our vision and has signed a deal to create an 1800 MW solar park in the presence of the state’s chief minister, Shri Ashok Gehlot. This MoU is an instrumental step towards eco-friendly tomorrow, and we are pleased to be a part of this initiative," Pawan Sharma, Director- Rays Power Infra, said.

“This MOU will serve as a record of our agreement on a common ground and our shared understanding of a common course of action. This MOU will result in an environment that is welcoming to investors, a market that is always expanding, and growth opportunities that allow for healthy competition among various enterprises to advance Rajasthan’s economic stature," Mayank Sharma, President – Rays Power Infra, said.

Rays Power Infra is one of the leading solar players in the country with a commissioned 1.30 GWp portfolio.

The company has initiated the development and execution of solar parks and solar plants aggregating to 2.00 GWp with expected commissioning in the next 24 months contributing to the power requirements of the consumers.

It is also developing large scale solar parks in Rajasthan, which will be utilized for setting up utility-scale and C&I projects.

The company has a global presence having installed large-scale solar projects in Vietnam and Bangladesh. Rays Power Infra is expanding its presence across Asia and MENA regions.