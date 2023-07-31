New Delhi: Rays Power Infra, a solar power company, on Monday said it has signed an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) term sheet for a 283-MW solar project with Serentica Renewables, an end-to-end energy solutions company focusing on industrial decarbonisation.

Based on the agreement between the two companies, Rays Power Infra shall be responsible for the engineering, procurement, and construction of a 283MWdc solar PV project using single-axis trackers and bifacial modules, it added.

“We are pleased to inform you that Rays has signed a 283 MWp Solar EPC project with Serentica Renewables. This is the result of our collective hard work and effort. As we scale up, the path ahead will be more challenging. We are also targeting our first BESS project and the first floating solar project soon," Ketan Mehta, CEO & MD of Rays Power Infra, said.

“While the project is focused on solar energy, it will also create several job opportunities for local people and business growth avenues for the subcontractors. In our quest to establish Rays as a global EPC player, we are focusing on establishing more such power plants in Karnataka and other states," Pawan Sharma, Director of Rays Power Infra, said.

Rays Power Infra is one of the leading solar players in the country, with a commissioned 1.30 GWp portfolio. The company has initiated the development and execution of solar parks and plants aggregating to 2.00 GW with expected commissioning in the next 24 months, contributing to the power requirements of the consumers.

The company has a global presence, installing large-scale solar projects in Vietnam and Bangladesh. Rays Power Infra is expanding its presence across Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa (MENA) regions.