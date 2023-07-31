Rays Power Infra signs 283-MW solar project deal with Serentica Renewables1 min read 31 Jul 2023, 02:51 PM IST
Rays Power Infra shall be responsible for the engineering, procurement, and construction of a 283MWdc solar PV project using single-axis trackers and bifacial modules
New Delhi: Rays Power Infra, a solar power company, on Monday said it has signed an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) term sheet for a 283-MW solar project with Serentica Renewables, an end-to-end energy solutions company focusing on industrial decarbonisation.
