Rays Power Infra signs 283-MW solar project deal with Serentica Renewables

“We are pleased to inform you that Rays has signed a 283 MWp Solar EPC project with Serentica Renewables. This is the result of our collective hard work and effort. As we scale up, the path ahead will be more challenging. We are also targeting our first BESS project and the first floating solar project soon," Ketan Mehta, CEO & MD of Rays Power Infra, said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}