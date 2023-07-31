Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Home/ Industry / Energy/  Rays Power Infra signs 283-MW solar project deal with Serentica Renewables

Rays Power Infra signs 283-MW solar project deal with Serentica Renewables

1 min read 31 Jul 2023, 02:51 PM IST Saurav Anand

Rays Power Infra shall be responsible for the engineering, procurement, and construction of a 283MWdc solar PV project using single-axis trackers and bifacial modules

Rays Power Infra signs 283-MW solar project deal with Serentica Renewables

New Delhi: Rays Power Infra, a solar power company, on Monday said it has signed an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) term sheet for a 283-MW solar project with Serentica Renewables, an end-to-end energy solutions company focusing on industrial decarbonisation.

New Delhi: Rays Power Infra, a solar power company, on Monday said it has signed an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) term sheet for a 283-MW solar project with Serentica Renewables, an end-to-end energy solutions company focusing on industrial decarbonisation.

Based on the agreement between the two companies, Rays Power Infra shall be responsible for the engineering, procurement, and construction of a 283MWdc solar PV project using single-axis trackers and bifacial modules, it added.

Based on the agreement between the two companies, Rays Power Infra shall be responsible for the engineering, procurement, and construction of a 283MWdc solar PV project using single-axis trackers and bifacial modules, it added.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

“We are pleased to inform you that Rays has signed a 283 MWp Solar EPC project with Serentica Renewables. This is the result of our collective hard work and effort. As we scale up, the path ahead will be more challenging. We are also targeting our first BESS project and the first floating solar project soon," Ketan Mehta, CEO & MD of Rays Power Infra, said.

“While the project is focused on solar energy, it will also create several job opportunities for local people and business growth avenues for the subcontractors. In our quest to establish Rays as a global EPC player, we are focusing on establishing more such power plants in Karnataka and other states," Pawan Sharma, Director of Rays Power Infra, said.

Rays Power Infra is one of the leading solar players in the country, with a commissioned 1.30 GWp portfolio. The company has initiated the development and execution of solar parks and plants aggregating to 2.00 GW with expected commissioning in the next 24 months, contributing to the power requirements of the consumers.

The company has a global presence, installing large-scale solar projects in Vietnam and Bangladesh. Rays Power Infra is expanding its presence across Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa (MENA) regions.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 31 Jul 2023, 02:51 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.