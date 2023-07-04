REC extends ₹4,785 crore loan for HPCL Rajasthan Refinery’s project in Barmer1 min read 04 Jul 2023, 08:24 PM IST
The project encompasses several components, including the construction of an energy-efficient and environmentally friendly refinery cum petrochemical complex
New Delhi: HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL) on Tuesday secured a significant financial boost for its upcoming project in Barmer, Rajasthan, as the Rural Electrification Corporation Limited (REC) extended a loan of ₹4,785 crore.
