New Delhi: State-run REC Ltd registered a 22% increase in its net profit to ₹2,247 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

This comes in the backdrop of the government leveraging the largest power sector lenders such as REC and Power Finance Corporation (PFC) to instil financial discipline at state-owned electricity distribution companies (discoms). They are also group companies post PFC bought a controlling stake in the state-run peer REC Ltd in 2019.

The total income for the first quarter of the current financial year was up 18% at ₹9,592 crore as compared to ₹8,110 crore registered in the corresponding period of the last financial year. Also, the state-run firm’s loan book was ₹3.79 trillion at the end of the first quarter.

“Continuing with the tradition to reward its shareholders, the Board of Directors of the Company has also declared final dividend of Rs. 1.71 per share of Rs. 10 each, in addition to Rs. 11 per share already paid as interim dividend for the financial year 2020-21 and the record date for such final dividend has been fixed at 17 September 2021," the company said in a statement.

“Additionally, the company has also declared an interim dividend of Rs. 2 per share of Rs. 10 each for the financial year 2021-22 and the record date for such interim dividend has been fixed at 17 August 2021," the statement added.

This comes in the backdrop of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs last month approving the marquee ₹3.03 trillion power discom reform scheme, wherein the centre’ share will be ₹97,631 crore. The funds will be released to discoms subject to them meeting reform-related milestones, with REC and PFC nominated as nodal agencies for the scheme’s implementation.

“With a net worth of Rs. 45,690 crores as on 30 June 2021, the company’s book value per share is Rs. 231," the statement added.

PFC and REC have reduced lending rates by 2 percentage points for the current financial year. The losses of state-owned discoms have also dropped sharply by more than a third to ₹38,000 crore in 2019-20 from ₹61,360 crore in FY19.

