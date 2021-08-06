REC Q1 net profit up 22% to 2,247 crore

“Continuing with the tradition to reward its shareholders, the Board of Directors of the Company has also declared final dividend of Rs. 1.71 per share of Rs. 10 each, in addition to Rs. 11 per share already paid as interim dividend for the financial year 2020-21 and the record date for such final dividend has been fixed at 17 September 2021," the company said in a statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}