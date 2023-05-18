REC targets 2.4 trillion loan book in renewable energy portfolio by 2030

REC targets ₹2.4 trillion loan book in renewable energy portfolio by 20302 min read 18 May 2023, 09:10 PM IST
REC has been actively contributing to India’s renewable energy goals and has taken various initiatives to accelerate the implementation of RE projects in the country
NEW DELHI : Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) is set to significantly expand its loan book under the renewable energy (RE) portfolio, aiming for ₹2.4 lakh crore by the financial year 2030. REC, a key player in energy sector project financing, has been actively contributing to India’s renewable energy goals and has taken various initiatives to accelerate the implementation of RE projects in the country.
