Receivables of renewable energy companies to shrink 20% in FY23: Crisil

“Receivable levels could have deteriorated more but for the increase in the proportion of central counterparties (Solar Energy Corporation of India and National Thermal Power Corporation Ltd) to 40% of operational portfolio in March 2022 from 20% in March 2019. This fiscal, we expect the share of central counterparties in operating RE capacities to rise to 50%, which will improve receivables to 155 days as of March 2023, keeping other things constant," said Manish Gupta, Senior Director, Crisil Ratings.