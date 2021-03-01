Record high margins on fuel sales cut OMCs debt

The debt OMCs hold on their books has also come down drastically by the end of third quarter of this fiscal. While IOCL’s debt was at Rs725 billion against ₹1,165 billion at the end of FY20, BPCL’s had an outstanding of Rs248 billion compared with Rs419 billion at the end of FY20. HPCL’s debt stood at ₹333 billion against ₹430 billion at end of FY20.

