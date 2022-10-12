RECPDCL hands over ‘ER NER Transmission’ to Power Grid

RECPDCL hands over ‘ER NER Transmission’ to Power Grid1 min read . 08:08 PM IST
- The Power Grid Corp is the successful bidder of the inter-state transmission project of the ministry of power
NEW DELHI :REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited (RECPDCL) on Wednesday handed over the project specific SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle), formed for the construction of Transmission Project ‘ER NER Transmission Limited’ to Power Grid Corporation of India Limited.
The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited is the successful bidder of the Inter-State Transmission Project of the Ministry of Power. RECPDCL was the bid process coordinator.
The selection was carried out through Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) for the selection of Transmission Developers in line with the Standard Bidding Documents and Guidelines thereof as notified by the Ministry of Power.
“The work involves the establishment of 2 X 500 MVA ICT (AIS) at Banka along with associated works, the upgradation of Namsai , and associated works including around 77 Kms of 220 kV double circuit transmission lines. The project for implementation is targeted in 36 months," said the Ministry of Power.
With the handing over of the above SPV, RECPDCL successfully handed over 41 transmission projects now costing around ₹54,642 crore under the TBCB route.