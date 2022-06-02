Red-hot coal prices threaten more increases in power bills

Utility owner NiSource Inc. said last month that it would push back until the end of 2025 the retirement of two coal-burning units at an Indiana generating station, which were scheduled to be shut down by the end of next year and their output replaced by solar farms. NiSource said it would keep burning coal while it waits out delays in constructing the solar plant, which it attributed to a Commerce Department investigation into whether Chinese solar producers are illegally circumventing tariffs by routing operations through other countries.