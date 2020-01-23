Reduced road taxes, VAT: Govt's draft policy to encourage CNG, LNG vehicles

Mumbai: In a bid to give a fillip to the gas economy in the country, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas today released a draft city gas distribution policy that may be adopted by states to facilitate speedy implementation of city gas distribution (CGD) networks and value-added services. Reduced road taxes, value-added tax (VAT) may also be in the offing for gas-driven vehicles.

The policy directs a committee to be formed under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary which will facilitate creation of CGD infrastructure and value-added services by formulating policies and streamlining the processes for various permissions.

"It will cause setting up a suitable single-window clearance mechanism for the same in the state for the promotion development of CGD infrastructure and ease of doing business. Committee will also make a suitable mechanism for permissions from state divisions of The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation, NHAI, Railways, etc.

Speaking at the National Conclave on Emerging Opportunities in Natural Gas Sector in Delhi, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said, "The government has taken a number of initiatives to give thrust to a gas-based economy. Pricing and LNG marketing freedoms have been given to gas producers, LNG terminal capacity is being augmented and the national gas grid is being developed."

The government is also providing ₹10,500 crore worth of viability gap funding for laying pipeline in Eastern and North-Eastern India. "Gas pipeline network will be ready from Kutch to Kohima and Kashmir to Kochi. Around ₹4 trillion worth of investment is likely to be made in such projects which is a challenge as well as an opportunity," added Pradhan.

With a view to promoting the usage of clean and green fuel CNG/LNG in the transportation sector, policy thrust is required to make CNG/LNG as a preferred transportation fuel in public transportation.

"State Transport Corporations will accord priority to CNG/LNG buses while purchasing new buses and retrofitting in present alternate fuel fleet (which is viable), in order to actively promote the usage of CNG/LNG in the public transport," the policy states.

In order to provide user-friendly clean and green fuel CNG and PNG to the general public at affordable and reasonable rates, the Value Added Tax (VAT) rates may be reviewed and rationalized to a uniform VAT rate with a ceiling of 5% and to promote faster investment in the CGD sector and development of Gas Based Economy.

"Further, to promote the safe usage of CNG/LNG in the transport sector, state policy thrust may be given by rationalizing road tax for factory fitted CNG/LNG vehicles and making them at par with Electric Vehicles (EVs)," the policy suggest.

