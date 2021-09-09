Refineries operate below 90% capacity as diesel demand lags

Private refineries posted an average run rate of 90% in July, up from 78% in July 2020 but lower than 95% in June. RIL’s domestic unit operated at 98% in July, compared with 101% a year ago, and 99% in June. Its export-focused refinery ran at 76% in July compared with 49% last year, and 87% in June. RIL’s combined run rate was at 87% in July compared with 74% a year earlier, and 95% in June.