Refineries potentially face weekslong outages after Hurricane Ida

Shell said its refinery in Norco, La., which produces 250,000 barrels a day, is still offline because of power outages and expects to have elevated flaring, or burning of excess gas, until power is restored. Spokesman Curtis Smith said the power required to restart the Norco refinery comes from the electrical grid and is supplied by Entergy, though it can also import natural gas.

