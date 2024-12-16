Refining margins of state-run oil marketing companies fall this fiscal
Summary
- Although domestic demand for petroleum products has been robust, the global trend has been subdued due to weak demand by China, the second largest importer of crude oil.
New Delhi: Gross refining margins (GRM) of public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) have fallen by up to 80% in the first half of this financial year, showed data from the Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC), amid shrinking discounts of Russian oil and declining prices in global markets, experts said.