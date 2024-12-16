“Globally, crack spreads have declined due to muted demand amid new refineries coming online and this has also impacted the GRM of Indian refineries. Indian product pricing is based on global prices, which is import parity price (IPP) for products other than petrol and diesel, while for the transportation fuels—petrol and diesel—trade parity price is used, which is a mix of IPP and EPP (export price parity). Although there is some uptick in demand due to seasonal heating requirement globally, lower crack spreads are here to stay going ahead," said Prashant Vasisht, senior vice president and co-group head, corporate ratings, Icra.