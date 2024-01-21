 Reliance Industries to commission green energy giga complex in Jamnagar in H2 of 2024 | Mint
Reliance Industries to commission green energy giga complex in Jamnagar in H2 of 2024

 Livemint

The Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex, spread over 5,000 acres, comprises of five giga factories for photovoltaic panels, fuel cell system, green hydrogen, energy storage and power electronics

Reliance Industries reported a 10.9 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) during the October-December 2023 quarter at ₹19,641 crore. REUTERSPremium
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will commission a new energy giga complex in Jamnagar, Gujarat in the second half of 2024, the company said in an earnings statement.

The Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex, spread over 5,000 acres, comprises of five giga factories for photovoltaic panels, fuel cell system, green hydrogen, energy storage and power electronics.

“On track to commence new energy facilities in phases this year," the company said.

Post third-quarter earnings announcement on Friday, RIL chairman and managing diRECtor Mukesh Ambani said that the “New Energy Giga Complex is all set to be commissioned in the second half of CY24. I am confident that Reliance's New Energy business will play a pivotal role in the global movement for adoption of cleaner fuels." 

The company has signed an MoU with the Gujarat government to set up 100 gigawatt renewable power facility at 5 lakh crore capex.

It has received in-principle nod for 74,750 hectares of land parcels in Kutch for green hydrogen project..

The giga complex will be among the largest integrated renewable energy manufacturing facilities in the world.

RIL has strategically invested in ten global technology innovators with strong expertise across the new energy value chain.

Through REC Solar, RIL has signed a supply pact with China-based Suzhou Maxwell Technologies to buy a high efficiency production line for HJT cells (4.8GW capacity).

In January 2023, it also signed a 5.2GW HJT module automation production pact with China-based SC Solar. 

Reliance Industries reported a 10.9 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) during the October-December 2023 quarter at 19,641 crore.

Its quarterly consolidated EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) stood at 44,678 crore, up 16.7 per cent year-on-year. 

Its consolidated revenue rose 3.2 per cent at 248,160 crore supported by continued growth momentum in consumer businesses.

Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Published: 21 Jan 2024, 06:38 PM IST
