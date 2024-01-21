Reliance Industries to commission green energy giga complex in Jamnagar in H2 of 2024
The Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex, spread over 5,000 acres, comprises of five giga factories for photovoltaic panels, fuel cell system, green hydrogen, energy storage and power electronics
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will commission a new energy giga complex in Jamnagar, Gujarat in the second half of 2024, the company said in an earnings statement.
