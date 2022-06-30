Reliance key beneficiary as refining margins skyrocket

“Our EBITDA/EPS estimates are 8%/4% above the consensus estimates for FY23/FY24 and can potentially see a further upward revision based on global refining margins in H2FY23" said analysts at Haitong Securities. They expect the European Union’s complete phase-out of Russian petroleum products over the next 6-8 months, US refinery shutdowns and higher usage of fossil fuels to counter cost inflation to continue supporting the GRMs. Though analysts expect a fall in product cracks over the period from current levels, they expect it to remain significantly higher than the last five-year average.

