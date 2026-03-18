Mumbai: Reliance Industries’ $3 billion deal to sell green ammonia to South Korea's Samsung C&T Corporation takes India closer to its aspiration of becoming a green hydrogen hub, but more such deals and policy push would be needed for the country to meet its green hydrogen targets, experts said.
Reliance-Samsung deal boosts India’s green hydrogen push, but 2030 goal remains distant
SummaryThe Reliance-Samsung deal strengthens India's hydrogen ambitions. But limited domestic offtake and slow project progress keep the 2030 production target a distant goal.
Mumbai: Reliance Industries’ $3 billion deal to sell green ammonia to South Korea's Samsung C&T Corporation takes India closer to its aspiration of becoming a green hydrogen hub, but more such deals and policy push would be needed for the country to meet its green hydrogen targets, experts said.
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