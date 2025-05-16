ReNew to invest ₹22,000 cr for 2.8 GW hybrid RE project in Andhra Pradesh
SummaryThe 2.8 GW project including 1.8 gigawatt of solar, 1 GW wind, and a battery energy storage system (BESS) of 2 gigawatt hour (GWh) will come up in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district
NEW DELHI : Nasdaq-listed ReNew Energy Global Plc on Friday announced an investment of ₹22,000 crore to set up a hybrid renewable energy project in Andhra Pradesh.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more