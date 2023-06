New Delhi: ReNew Energy Global Plc on Thursday announced the commissioning of two clean energy projects in Karnataka’s Vijaynagara district for Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores.

A statemetn from ReNew sid that ReNew is setting up a 27.2 MW renewable energy project for Toyota to support its renewable energy requirements for its car manufacturing plant in Bidadi, and a 43 MW power project for Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores to kickstart its decarbonization journey.

Taking ReNew’s total business-to-business portfolio to close to 2000 MW, these two projects together will help abate 150 kilo-tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions per annum, said the statement.

Both projects are part of ReNew’s 200 MW energy park to supply clean power to companies in Karnataka’s Vijaynagara region.

Rahula Kashyapa, Vice President, B2B Business, ReNew, said: “We are delighted to partner with Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores and support them in their endeavor to adopt sustainable energy sources. ReNew is committed to being a catalyst for global energy transition toward Net Zero and will offer innovative solutions to companies to decarbonize their operations and support their climate goals."

Sudeep. S. Dalvi, Senior Vice President, Director and Chief Communication Officer of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said: “We are delighted to announce the 27.2 MW Group Captive Solar and Wind Renewable Energy Project, which signifies our unwavering dedication to adopt renewable energy and enhance our green manufacturing operations. All our vehicles are manufactured using green energy source. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment towards reducing carbon emissions, thereby supporting India in achieving its net zero carbon emission targets."

ReNew is a major decarbonization solutions company listed on Nasdaq. Its clean energy portfolio stood at 13.4 GW on a gross basis as of December 31, 2022. In addition to being a major independent power producer in India, it also provides end-to-end solutions in a just and inclusive manner in the areas of clean energy, value-added energy offerings through digitalization, storage, and carbon markets that increasingly are integral to addressing climate change.