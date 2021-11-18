ReNew Energy Global to have 8.2 GW operational capacity by end FY22

“Our estimate remains at 8.2 GWs of capacity operating by the end of FY22 and Adjusted EBITDA for FY22, excluding the impact of weather, will be approximately INR 60,750 million (or US$810 million using a foreign exchange rate of Indian rupees into U.S. dollars of INR 75.00 to US$1.00)," the company said in a statement on Thursday.

