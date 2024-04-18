ReNew partners with Japan's JERA for green-ammonia project in Odisha

New Delhi: Nasdaq-listed ReNew Energy Global Plc. has signed an initial agreement with JERA Co. Inc., Japan's largest power-generation company, to jointly evaluate the development of a green ammonia production plant in Paradip, Odisha. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Under the agreement, ReNew subsidiary ReNew E-Fuels Pvt Ltd and JERA will collaborate on the project.

The plant will use around 500 MW of high-capacity utilisation factor (CUF) renewable energy to produce green hydrogen, a key feedstock for green ammonia. It is likely to have a production capacity of around 100,000 tonnes of green ammonia a year by 2030, ReNew said.

Capacity utilisation factor is the ratio of the actual electrical energy produced by a plant to the maximum energy it could produce in a given timeframe.

JERA will have the right to offtake the green ammonia for Japan.

There will be a joint study to evaluate the commercial viability of the project, ReNew said on Thursday. Sumant Sinha, founder, chairman & CEO of ReNew, said, "This collaboration marks an exciting time for both ReNew and JERA, and demonstrates our commitment in accelerating the clean-energy transition.

Green ammonia holds immense potential in reducing carbon emissions and the project, once ready, will contribute to a cleaner future and support India's National Green Hydrogen Mission."

Yukio Kani, global CEO & chair of JERA, said, "Since 2017, JERA has maintained a strong partnership with ReNew, and we are pleased to expand this collaboration to the next level: the first green hydrogen and ammonia development project for JERA.

This joint development agreement represents a significant milestone and an exciting advancement moving us one step closer to realising a decarbonised society, with a focus on the sustainability, affordability, and stability of future energy."

The Indian government aims to produce five million tonnes of green hydrogen a year by 2030, in an effort to make the country a global green-hydrogen hub. The government of Japan is also planning new initiatives to accelerate the country's transition to clean energy.

ReNew is a decarbonisation solutions major that has set up around 10 GW of clean-energy assets. The company said last week it added 1.94 GW of green energy assets in FY24, taking its total to more than 10 GW. It plans to double its green-energy portfolio to 20 GW by FY28.

ReNew has 150 renewable-energy sites across 10 Indian states. It also has a presence in the commercial & industrial space and the solar module and cell manufacturing ecosystem.

JERA was created in 2015 through the consolidation of the fuel and thermal-power departments of the Tokyo Electric Power Company and the Chubu Electric Power Company.

