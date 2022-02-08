ReNew Power on Tuesday said that it has set up Gujarat’s first wind-solar hybrid project at the Chlor-Alkali unit of Grasim Industries in Vilayat, Bharuch, in southern Gujarat.

The first phase of the hybrid project, with 17.6 MW commercial-scale wind-solar, commenced operations last week and is expected to generate 80 million units of renewable energy every year, the renewable energy company said.

“The partnership will expand further with an additional 16.68 MW, which will be commissioned in the next financial year, as part of the second phase. The project is being developed by ReNew Green Solutions (RGS), the B2B arm of ReNew Power.

Both the parties have entered into a 25-year PPA, which will see the project supply power for the plant at Vilayat, Bharuch, via an Open Access mechanism," the company further added.

Once both phases are commissioned with a combined capacity of 34.28 MW, the partnership is expected to generate a total of approximately 160 million units of renewable electricity annually. Both phases together have a total investment of ₹3.82 billion or $51 million through an equity partnership.

ReNew develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind and solar energy projects, hydro projects, and distributed solar energy projects. As of December 31, 2021, ReNew had a total capacity of approximately 10.2 GW of renewable energy projects across India including commissioned and committed projects.

