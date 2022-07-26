ReNew Power eyes green hydrogen projects in Africa

Similarly, in 2019 Morocco set up the National Hydrogen Commission to achieve carbon neutrality. Subsequently, in 2021 it prepared a roadmap on green hydrogen, according to which, it expects the national demand for the resource and its derivatives to reach 4 tera-watt hour by 2030. To achieve this target it needs 2GW in renewable energy sources — half of the kingdom’s installed capacity. Export demand over the same period is estimated at 10TWh, mobilizing investments of $10 billion by 2030 and $75 billion by 2050.