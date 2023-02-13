ReNew Power rebrands itself as ReNew

New Delhi: ReNew Power said on Monday the company has rebranded itself as ReNew and the new identity reflects the company’s transition from being a pure-play renewable independent power producer to an end-to-end provider of solutions across the decarbonisation spectrum.

In line with its strategy to focus on the overall clean energy eco-system, ReNew has been leading the development of emerging decarbonisation solutions like green hydrogen, energy storage, carbon markets, and solar manufacturing, and is poised to further the net-zero transition goals.

“The company has been a pioneer in leveraging digital technologies to accelerate the transition to green energy and address the unique requirements of the B2B segment in India, where it enjoys market leadership...ReNew’s new identity will reinforce its position as a leader in the energy services space and also a global brand with strong roots in India," it said.

ReNew aims to provide solutions that will enable companies and countries to make a rapid, urgent and ethical transition towards clean energy." ReNew’s endeavour is to build on its renewable energy business, and widen its offerings across the spectrum, that support decarbonisation within the context of the future of energy," said Sumant Sinha, chairman and CEO, ReNew.

According to industry estimates, global power consumption is likely to triple by 2050 as electrification and living standards grow. De-carbonisation will play a critical role in meeting sustainable development goals (SDGs) and strengthen the global action against climate change.

ReNew Power is studying green hydrogen opportunities, specifically in Egypt, having signed a framework agreement during the COP27 climate conference last year, Sinha told Reuters in Davos at the World Economic Forum last month.

“We have not taken any investment decisions at this point in time but we are doing development work to find if we can get to that point," Sinha said. The plant would be located around 200 kilometres south of the capital Cairo and the green hydrogen would be shipped through the Suez canal, the report said.