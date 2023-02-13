ReNew Power rebrands itself as ReNew
ReNew said the new identity reflects the company’s transition from being a pure-play renewable independent power producer to an end-to-end provider of solutions across the decarbonisation spectrum.
New Delhi: ReNew Power said on Monday the company has rebranded itself as ReNew and the new identity reflects the company’s transition from being a pure-play renewable independent power producer to an end-to-end provider of solutions across the decarbonisation spectrum.
