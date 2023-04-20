ReNew raises $400 mn via green bonds2 min read 20 Apr 2023, 09:54 PM IST
- The green bonds received strong demand from investors in US, Europe and Asia as it opened the high-yield issuance out of India after a broad market hiatus of more than a year, the company said
NEW DELHI : Renewable energy platform ReNew Power on Thursday said that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Diamond II Limited, has raised $ 400 million through the issue of senior secured green bonds.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×