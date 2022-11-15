ReNew signs agreement with Egyptian govt for green hydrogen plant

Ahmed El Sewedy, President and CEO, Elsewedy Electric said: “Green Hydrogen is the catalyst for carbon neutrality. Therefore, we are committed to inject more investment in the green hydrogen industry. Partnering with one of the world’s leading renewable energy companies diversifies Elsewedy Electric’s portfolio to impact different sectors, in line with our strategy that aims at providing sustainable integrated solutions in order to support communities’ betterment, paving the way to achieving Net Zero. This comes as part of Elsewedy Electric’s long term sustainability strategy, leveraging Egypt’s National Climate Change Strategy 2050 and supporting the global efforts to address Climate Change."