ReNew to announce merger with RMG Acquisition at $3.7-bn pre-money valuation

Post the merger, the name of SPAC will be changed to reflect the new identity, with ReNew Power’ existing shareholders including Goldman Sachs, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), Japan’ JERA Co. Inc., Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), GEF SACEF India and founder and chairman and managing director Sumant Sinha holding around 92.5% stake in the merged entity. The balance will be held by Riverside Capital Management.