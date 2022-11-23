ReNew to sell 1GW assets at $1 bn enterprise value

ReNew recently partnered with Norway’s state-owned investment fund Norfund, and KLP, the country’s largest pension firm, to co-invest in transmission projects. Also, Japan’s Mitsui and Co. Ltd acquired a 49% stake in a round-the-clock 1.3GW renewable energy project and 100MWh battery storage farm. ReNew Energy Global’s subsidiary, ReNew Power Pvt. Ltd, has partnered with Elsewedy Electric S.A.E. to set up a green hydrogen plant in the Suez Canal Economic Zone at an investment of $8 billion. ReNew, founded by Sumant Sinha, has also joined hands with AES and Siemens-backed Fluence to form an equal JV for the energy storage business in India. In addition, ReNew has also partnered with Indian Oil Corp. Ltd and Larsen and Toubro Ltd to form a tripartite venture for the green hydrogen sector in India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}