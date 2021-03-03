Renewable deals get powered up

The tide, however, seems to be turning. Earlier in February, ReNew announced a merger with Nasdaq-listed special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) RMG Acquisition Corp. II (RMG II) at an enterprise value of around $8 billion. ReNew completed the listing after unsuccessful attempts to go public in India and plans to launch an infrastructure investment trust. Using the SPAC route helps companies bypass the regulatory tedium of a public listing. In the coming weeks, ReNew is also expected to close a ₹1,500 crore deal to sell 300 megawatts of wind farms to UK government-backed Ayana Renewable.

