'Renewable energy acquisitions up over 300% to $6 bn in first 10 months of 2021'

“Further, the Indian government’s decision to levy a basic custom duty of 40 per cent and 25 per cent from April 2022, on imports of solar modules and cells respectively, is expected to increase module prices in the near term as well, as buyers advance their purchases to avoid the extra cost. The study estimated that an increase of 20 per cent in realised module prices, from those assumed in the most competitive tariffs - ₹1.99/kWh (discovered in December 2020) - could lower equity returns by around 45 per cent," the statement added.

