Govt eyes sub-target for renewable energy under priority sector lending
Rituraj Baruah , Subhash Narayan 5 min read 09 Sept 2025, 05:30 am IST
While renewable energy is already a priority sector, sub-targets currently exist only for agriculture (18%), micro enterprises (7.5%), and loans for economically weaker sections (12%).
New Delhi: Developers of renewable power may get enhanced access to cheaper bank loans in the near future, with the Centre working on a proposal mandating dedicated priority lending for such projects.
