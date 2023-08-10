New Delhi: Union minister for new & renewable energy and power has has said that the renewable energy research and technology development programme (RE-RTD) will contimue till 2025-26. The programme, aimed at enhancing indigenous technology solutions in the renewable energy sector, will receive a budget allocation of ₹228 crore.

The announcement was made in response to a question raised in the Lok Sabha.

The minister emphasized the government's commitment to advancing sustainable energy practices. The ministry of new & renewable energy is steering the RE-RTD programme, collaborating with research institutions and industries to foster innovative technologies for efficient renewable energy utilization.

The "Technology and Innovation Report 2023," issued by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, ranked India 46th in the "Frontier Technologies Readiness Index." The report highlights the country's growing expertise in pioneering renewable energy technologies.

While there was no recent survey on Research and Development (R&D) investment in green energy transition, a committee led by Anil Kakodkar, former chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, was formed. This panel evaluated ongoing R&D initiatives and funding mechanisms, pinpointing key areas to bolster the incorporation of renewable sources in India's energy portfolio.

Financial support under the RE-RTD programme is structured to encourage participation from both public and private sectors. Government and non-profit research organizations can avail themselves of up to 100% financial assistance, while startups, industries, entrepreneurs, and manufacturing units can receive support of up to 70%.