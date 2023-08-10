Renewable energy research, tech development programme to continue till FY261 min read 10 Aug 2023, 06:06 PM IST
Financial support under the RE-RTD programme is structured to encourage participation from both public and private sectors
New Delhi: Union minister for new & renewable energy and power has has said that the renewable energy research and technology development programme (RE-RTD) will contimue till 2025-26. The programme, aimed at enhancing indigenous technology solutions in the renewable energy sector, will receive a budget allocation of ₹228 crore.