Renewable energy was steady, but missing spark

For a source on which India is betting to retool its power sector, renewable energy (RE) had a tepid 2022. As of November, overall installed power capacity from renewable sources was up 14% over its December 2021 figure. Installed capacity of solar power, the main driver within RE, was up 26%. The expectation, however, is greater.
One expectation was outlined by the government in 2015: 175 gigawatts (GW) of installed RE capacity by December 2022. During the recently-concluded Parliament session, it informed members of the house that about 95% of this target had been achieved. What it didn’t iterate was the change in RE definition in 2019, when the cabinet expanded the purview of the hydropower sub-category from projects up to a capacity of 25 megawatt (MW) to all hydro projects irrespective of size.
The International Energy Agency (IEA), an intergovernmental grouping, excludes large hydropower from RE because of its social and ecological impacts, unlike, say, solar power. Including large hydro, India’s installed RE capacity in November 2022 was 166.4 GW. Excluding large hydro, it was 119.5 GW. More importantly, the two big RE sub-categories, solar and wind, were short of their December 2022 capacity targets by 38% and 30%, respectively.
The overall RE installed capacity target of 175 GW was split across states, led by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. State-wise data for November 2022 shows that only four states and one Union territory met this target. These are Telangana, Rajasthan, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Karnataka, and Gujarat.
Thermal to renewable
In 2021, India was the third-largest energy consumer in the world, after China and the US, according to the IEA’s India Energy Outlook 2021.
Thus, a strategic shift from conventional energy sources (like coal- and gas-fired thermal plants) to RE sources is imperative for India to ensure energy security, access to energy and mitigate climate change. The shift is under way. Since 2018, 63.8 GW of net installed capacity has come up. Solar accounted for 39.2 GW of this, followed by thermal (13.2 GW) and wind (7.6 GW).
The share of RE in incremental capacity exceeded thermal in all 18 quarters reviewed. In calendar year 2022 alone, RE accounted for 92% of net capacity addition. Further, in six of the 18 quarters studied, thermal capacity was decommissioned. But there is a long way to go—thermal still accounts for 58% of the total installed capacity of 408 GW.
Capacity to generation
The Central Electricity Authority projects India’s total power capacity increasing from 408 GW currently to 817 GW by 2029-30. Further, the government wants 50% of the 2030 capacity to be powered by non-fossil fuels (in other words, beyond coal and gas). But capacity is one thing, generation is another. Although thermal accounts for 58% of capacity, its share in generation during April-November 2022 was 72%. By comparison, solar and wind had a 25% share of capacity, but only 10% in generation. In the last five years, the share of thermal in generation has dropped marginally, while that of RE (including large hydro) increased by 4.2 percentage points to 21.6%. In RE sources, the disparity between capacity and generation illustrates their inherent challenge. Unlike thermal, they can’t operate 24x7. Due to the intermittent nature of RE sources, their output depends on factors such as weather conditions, and daily and seasonal variations.
New paradigms
Solar Projects are currently tendered through “reverse auctions". Bids are invited for a project and the lowest bid—the unit rate at which a developer will supply solar power—is declared.
Then, a further auction is held to discover the lowest tariff. The government is reportedly considering scrapping this mechanism on the grounds that it is promoting undercutting and compromising project viability.
Data from Bridge to India, a solar consultancy, shows that tariffs fell from ₹10.95 per kWh in 2010 to ₹1.99 per kWh in December 2020. In 2022, the winning tariffs ranged between ₹2.29-3.93 per kWh. This year saw fewer projects tendered and winning tariffs rising. Framing this was a 40% customs duty on solar modules and 25% on solar cells in April. RE is steady, but missing the surge of a new engine.
