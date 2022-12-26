Renewable energy was steady, but missing spark

Capacity to generation

The Central Electricity Authority projects India’s total power capacity increasing from 408 GW currently to 817 GW by 2029-30. Further, the government wants 50% of the 2030 capacity to be powered by non-fossil fuels (in other words, beyond coal and gas). But capacity is one thing, generation is another. Although thermal accounts for 58% of capacity, its share in generation during April-November 2022 was 72%. By comparison, solar and wind had a 25% share of capacity, but only 10% in generation. In the last five years, the share of thermal in generation has dropped marginally, while that of RE (including large hydro) increased by 4.2 percentage points to 21.6%. In RE sources, the disparity between capacity and generation illustrates their inherent challenge. Unlike thermal, they can’t operate 24x7. Due to the intermittent nature of RE sources, their output depends on factors such as weather conditions, and daily and seasonal variations.