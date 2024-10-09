Industry
India's green energy push spawns a unique resale market
Summary
- Capacity to evacuate or transfer as much as 8-10 gigawatts of renewable power to the grid is available for purchase in the market
Mumbai: India's push to set up large renewable energy projects has given rise to a unique market for reselling connectivity to the grid, with some even looking to make a quick buck, three industry executives said.
