The rights to transfer power to the grid are sold in advance before a substation comes up. A power project can apply for evacuation through the National Open Access Registry (NOAR). It can be done by either showing a letter of intent to purchase power from a central government agency like Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), or proof of at least 50% land acquisition for the renewable project, or by providing a bank guarantee of ₹10 lakh per megawatt.