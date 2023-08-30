Renewables helped power sector save $520 bn globally in 2022: Report3 min read 30 Aug 2023, 05:19 PM IST
The introduction of renewable energy capacity since the year 2000 has collectively slashed the global electricity sector's fuel expenses by no less than $520 billion in 2022
New Delhi: Power sectors worldwide saved an astounding $520 billion in fuel costs last year, thanks to the rapid expansion of renewable energy sources, according to a report released today by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
