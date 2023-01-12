Repowering wind energy plants could potentially attract 40,000 cr investment: Report

Repowering wind energy plants could potentially attract ₹40,000 cr investment: Report1 min read . 03:17 PM IST
The draft repowering policy paves the way for over 5 GW repowering investments, especially in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu
New Delhi: The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy’s (MNRE) move to repower old wind power plants with more height and better efficient windmills could potentially attract ₹40,000 crore of investments and speed up a slowing down wind energy industry in the country, according to research agency Crisil
“The move will kickstart investments worth ₹40,000 crore (including the cost of acquiring and dismantling old plants) over 3-5 years, nearly 3x the average annual wind power capex seen in the past four fiscals," the report said.
“This may lead to replacement of 5 GW of old windmills with new wind power plants with 2x more generation ability. Their viability looks good because such projects can generate double-digit returns at tariffs of ₹4 per unit for the incremental capacity. Such a tariff can attract customers through open access, because their average power purchase cost today is ₹4-5 per unit (net of cross subsidy and transmission charges)," said Ankit Hakhu, director, Crisil Ratings.
Wind power capacity additions began in India over two decades ago, driven by the government’s supportive policies of accelerated depreciation and feed-in tariff, and availability of sites with high generation potential.
According to the report, total installed wind capacity nearly tripled from about 13 GW in 2010 to 34 GW till March 2018. But most of these entailed windmills with hub height less than 100 metres, and narrower turbines of less than 1.5 MW capacity. They generate less per unit of capex compared with newer technologies.
It added that new windmills can operate at hub heights over 150 metres and generate more electricity per unit of machine capex using turbines of over 3 MW capacity. This can leverage high-generation-potential sites that now have the older generation turbines.
“For instance, a new 3 MW windmill with a plant load factor (PLF) of 34-36% can potentially generate 200% more electricity versus a one MW old machine at the same site with a PLF of 22-24%," it said.
“The draft repowering policy paves the way for over 5 GW repowering investments, especially in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. The policy provides clarity on extending eligibility of older machines from 1 GW to 2 GW to be repowered, on sale of incremental generation under open access route to C&I customers, and aggregation of projects," said Varun Marwaha, associate director, CRISIL Ratings.
Capital expenditure per MW will be higher for repowering than greenfield projects because developers acquiring old wind sites would likely pay a premium and also incur dismantling expenses of ₹80 lakh to ₹1 crore per MW. While generation will increase by 200–300%, the projects may still need higher tariffs ( ₹4 per unit) than the recently discovered bids of ₹3 per unit to generate double-digit returns, said CRISIL.
Commercial and industrial customers will find ₹4 per unit tariffs lucrative compared with grid tariffs of ₹7-8 per unit in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. Developers could prefer repowering than setting up greenfield solar or wind capacity because the risks would be lower given the proven generation track record of existing wind sites, it said.