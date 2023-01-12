Repowering wind energy plants could potentially attract 40,000 cr investment: Report

“This may lead to replacement of 5 GW of old windmills with new wind power plants with 2x more generation ability. Their viability looks good because such projects can generate double-digit returns at tariffs of ₹4 per unit for the incremental capacity. Such a tariff can attract customers through open access, because their average power purchase cost today is ₹4-5 per unit (net of cross subsidy and transmission charges)," said Ankit Hakhu, director, Crisil Ratings.