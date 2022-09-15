Retail sales report to show consumers’ response to falling gasoline prices
Shoppers still facing stubbornly high inflation at stores and restaurants
A government report on retail spending in August will show how Americans responded to falling gasoline prices and ongoing high inflation at the end of the summer.
The Commerce Department will release August retail sales data at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday.
Retail spending, which mostly encompasses spending on goods such as furniture, vehicles and groceries, has largely remained resilient in recent months despite inflationary pressures and rising interest rates that make car loans more expensive.
Month-over-month spending was flat in July, but rose solidly when often volatile gasoline and auto sales were stripped out.
Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal estimate that retail sales were unchanged again in August—a key month for back-to-school spending in categories like electronics, clothing and sporting goods.
Incomes falling, when factoring in inflation, “coupled with elevated prices are eating into consumers’ ability to ramp up spending," wrote Lindsey Piegza, the chief economist at investment bank Stifel.
Regular gasoline prices fell in August, ending the month at under $4 a gallon, down from a $5 peak in mid-June, offering some savings to consumers as the cost of groceries and other products rose.
The Labor Department on Tuesday reported its consumer-price index rose 8.3% in August from the same month a year ago, which marked a deceleration from earlier this summer, when the inflation rate was the highest in four decades. But when excluding energy and food costs, the price index increased 6.3% in August, up markedly from earlier in the summer—a signal that broad price pressures strengthened.
Unlike many economic reports produced by the government, retail sales aren’t adjusted for inflation.
Concerns about the pace of price increases remain at the forefront for American households, according to surveys of consumer sentiment. Still, surveys by the University of Michigan and the Conference Board both improved in August as consumer expectations about the economic outlook rose.
Thomas Dennison, a retired engineer living in Clearwater, Fla., said he is consolidating car trips to save on gasoline, and tries to use his motorcycle when possible as it gets better fuel mileage than his car. He is also buying store brands and cutting down on dining out.
Mr. Dennison and his spouse are increasingly socializing with friends and families in each others’ homes rather than going out for dinner. The couple dines out once rather than twice a week, and usually at an inexpensive barbecue place. “We haven’t gone to a nice restaurant in months," the 67-year old said.
Penelope Smiley, a marketing executive based near Milwaukee, purchased folders, crayons and other educational items for her two sons over the course of the summer instead of waiting until the back-to-school season.
“I started paying attention to all of the sales more than I typically would," she said.
