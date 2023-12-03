Rift Over Fossil Fuels to Dominate COP28
SummaryWorld leaders gathered for climate talks in Dubai amid sharp divisions over how quickly governments need to wean their economies off fossil fuels.
DUBAI—World leaders gathered for climate talks in this oil-rich corner of the globe amid sharp divisions over how quickly governments need to wean their economies off fossil fuels to prevent the planet from blowing past the Paris accord’s temperature targets.
Catch all the Elections News, Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more