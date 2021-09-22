RIL, Adani Group, First Solar, 16 others bid for solar module manufacturing PLI

NEW DELHI: Mukesh Ambani controlled Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Adani Group, and US headquartered First Solar are among the 19 firms that have bid for setting up solar manufacturing units under the government’s ambitious production linked incentive (PLI) scheme, said two government officials aware of the development.

While RIL, Adani Group, First Solar, Andhra Pradesh-based Shirdi Sai and Jindal Poly have bid for manufacturing polysilicon (stage-1), wafer (stage-2) and cells and modules (stage-3); state run Coal India Ltd (CIL), ReNew Energy Global Plc., Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Ventures promoted 1366 Technologies, and Larsen and Toubro have bid for manufacturing wafer and cells and modules.

In addition, Avaada Energy Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd (Meil), Vikram Solar, Tata Power, Acme Solar, Waaree Energies, Premier Energies, Emmvee Group and Jupiter Solar have bid for manufacturing solar cells and modules.

While bids totalling 19 gigawatt (GW) were received for manufacturing polysilicon; wafer, and cells and modules manufacturing saw bids of 32 GW and 54.80 GW, respectively. The domestic manufacturing plan for solar equipment has gained traction with 15 companies considering total investments of around $3 billion to build solar equipment manufacturing facilities here, as reported by Mint earlier.

This ₹4,500 crore PLI scheme for solar photo voltaic modules will help India ramp up its domestic manufacturing capacity. The scheme is expected to add 10 GW capacity of integrated solar PV manufacturing plants and bring direct investment of around ₹17,200 crore. Along with leveraging its growing green energy market to boost manufacturing, India is also looking to play a larger role in global supply chains.

Polysilicon is the building block for solar PV manufacturing from which ingots are cast. It's from ingots that wafers are cut which then go into the manufacturing of solar cells, post which modules are assembled. Globally, polysilicon, ingot and wafer manufacturing is dominated by China, with India not having such facilities, thereby putting it at a disadvantage.

These bids have been called by state run Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA). The minimum capacity of the manufacturing unit to be installed is 1 GW with the PLI to be disbursed to successful applicants annually over a period of five years.

Queries mailed to the spokespersons of IREDA, RIL, Adani Group, First Solar, CIL, Tata Power, ReNew, Larsen and Toubro, 1366 Technologies, Avaada Energy, Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd, Vikram Solar,, Acme Solar, Waaree Energies, and Premier Energies on Wednesday afternoon wasn’t immediately answered.

Shirdi Sai, Jindal Poly, Emmvee Group, and Jupiter Solar couldn’t be reached.

While RIL, Adani Group, Shirdi Sai, and Jindal Poly have bid for manufacturing 4 GW each of polysilicon, wafer, and cells and modules respectively; First Solar has bid for manufacturing around 3 GW each of polysilicon, wafer and cells and modules respectively. Also, CIL, ReNew, and Larsen and Toubro have bid for manufacturing 4 GW each of wafer, and cells and modules respectively; with 1366 Technologies’ Cubic having bid for manufacturing 1 GW each of wafer, and cells and modules.

Also, the bids for manufacturing solar cells and modules have been placed by Avaada Energy (3 GW), Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd (2 GW), Vikram Solar (3.6 GW), Tata Power (4 GW), Acme Solar (2 GW), Waaree Energies (4 GW), Premier Energies (2 GW), Emmvee Group (1 GW) and Jupiter Solar (1.2 GW). This interest also comes in the backdrop of India’s electricity demand increasing, with India’s peak power demand recording a high of 200 GW mark.

In an attempt to check imports from China as part of its economic strategy, India has imposed a basic customs duty (BCD) on all imported solar cells and modules from 1 April 2022. Also, the ministry of new and renewable energy has issued an order enforcing a list of approved solar PV models and module manufacturers for government-supported schemes, including projects from where distribution companies procure electricity for supply to their consumers.

India’s solar cells and modules imports came down to $571.65 million in FY21 as compared to $2.16 billion and $1.68 billion in 2018-19 and 2019-20, respectively. Of $571.65 million worth solar cells and module imports in 2020-21 by India, China alone accounted for $494.87 million followed by Thailand that accounted for $18.76 million.

Mint earlier reported about RIL being in talks with China’s Hualu Engineering & Technology Co. Ltd for polysilicon manufacturing and looking to buy solar module maker REC Group as part of its plans to set up an integrated solar photovoltaic (PV) module giga factory. RIL has been firming up its green energy push and as part of this green energy pivot also plans to help set up 100 GW of solar energy by 2030.

Also, Adani Group has been manufacturing solar equipment and plans to invest $20 billion in clean energy generation, component manufacturing, transmission and distribution over 10 years. Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) recently bought Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp. and Bharti Enterprises Ltd owned solar power producer SB Energy India for an enterprise value of $3.5 billion. With 19.8 GW portfolio, the Adani-Total JV plans to commission 25GW by 2025.

Despite running the world’ largest green energy programme, India has a domestic manufacturing capacity of only 3 GW for solar cells and 15GW for solar modules. The solar equipment space is dominated by Chinese solar module manufacturers such as Trina Solar Ltd, Jinko Solar, ET Solar, Chint Solar and GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd.

PLI schemes, originally announced last year, seek to create global manufacturing champions in India by removing sectoral disabilities and creating economies of scale to develop complete component eco-systems in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February invited global firms to take advantage of the ₹1.97 trillion PLI schemes for 13 sectors and expand their manufacturing in India.

India is running the world’s largest clean energy programme to achieve 175 GW of renewable capacity, including 100GW of solar power by 2022. According to the Central Electricity Authority, by 2030 the country’s power requirement would be 817 GW, more than half of which would be clean energy, and 280GW would be from solar energy alone. To achieve the target of 280GW, around 25GW of solar energy capacity is needed to be installed every year till 2030.

