RIL, Adani Group, First Solar, 16 others bid for solar module manufacturing PLI

While RIL, Adani Group, Shirdi Sai, and Jindal Poly have bid for manufacturing 4 GW each of polysilicon, wafer, and cells and modules respectively; First Solar has bid for manufacturing around 3 GW each of polysilicon, wafer and cells and modules respectively. Also, CIL, ReNew, and Larsen and Toubro have bid for manufacturing 4 GW each of wafer, and cells and modules respectively; with 1366 Technologies’ Cubic having bid for manufacturing 1 GW each of wafer, and cells and modules.

