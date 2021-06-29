India’s largest private sector company Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Tuesday said that it has signed an agreement with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) in setting up a new petrochemicals facility to manufacture chlor-alkali, ethylene dichloride and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) at TA’ZIZ in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi, the company said in a statement.

The project will be constructed in the TA’ZIZ Industrial Chemicals Zone, which is a joint venture between ADNOC and ADQ.

“The agreement continues the momentum of ADNOC’s downstream and industry growth plans in line with ADNOC’s 2030 strategy. Petrochemical, refining and gas growth projects are currently under construction, with a number of projects also recently completed across the downstream and industry portfolio. ADNOC is gearing up for growth with TA’ZIZ, the world-scale chemicals production hub and industrial ecosystem based in Ruwais, with investment in excess of AED 18 billion and a number of further growth projects in the downstream and industry sector," the statement said.

Under the agreement, TA’ZIZ and Reliance will construct an integrated plant, with capacity to produce 940 thousand tons of chlor-alkali, 1.1 million tons of ethylene dichloride and 360 thousand tons of PVC annually.

“This important milestone further bolsters our long-standing relationship with ADNOC, reaffirming our faith in the global vision of the UAE’s wise leadership. It is also yet another testimony to the enormous potential in advancing India-UAE cooperation in value enhancement in the energy and petrochemicals sectors. The project will manufacture ethylene dichloride, a key building block for production of PVC in India. This is a significant step in globalizing Reliance’s operations, and we are proud to partner with ADNOC in this important project for the region," said Mukesh Ambani, chairman, RIL.

Contracts have been awarded for the first stages of development of the TA’ZIZ site, and work is already underway, the statement said. “This includes geotechnical and topographical surveys, a marine bathymetric survey and health, safety, and environment impact assessments, which have already been completed. The surveys will enable civil engineering works to commence, preparing the TA’ZIZ site for construction as well as dredging for an entirely new port facility. Tenders for the initial design of the seven TA’ZIZ chemicals derivatives projects have been awarded and work is ongoing. Final investment decisions for the projects and awards of related EPC contracts are being targeted for 2022."

Chlor-alkali is used in water treatment and in the manufacture of textiles and metals. Ethylene dichloride is typically used to produce PVC, which is widely used across housing, infrastructure and consumer goods.

