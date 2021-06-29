RIL ADNOC to jointly set up petrochemicals facility in Abu Dhabi

Contracts have been awarded for the first stages of development of the TA’ZIZ site, and work is already underway, the statement said. “This includes geotechnical and topographical surveys, a marine bathymetric survey and health, safety, and environment impact assessments, which have already been completed. The surveys will enable civil engineering works to commence, preparing the TA’ZIZ site for construction as well as dredging for an entirely new port facility. Tenders for the initial design of the seven TA’ZIZ chemicals derivatives projects have been awarded and work is ongoing. Final investment decisions for the projects and awards of related EPC contracts are being targeted for 2022."