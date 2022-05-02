RIL eyes mega land bank for 100GW solar projects

In October, RIL subsidiary Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd (RNESL) acquired REC Solar Holdings AS from China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd for an enterprise value of $771 million. RNESL also acquired Faradion Ltd and a 40% stake in Sterling & Wilson Solar Ltd. In addition, RNESL inked a cooperation agreement with Denmark-based Stiesdal A/S for technology development and manufacturing of electrolyzers in India; and has invested $29 million as a strategic lead investor in Germany-based NexWafe GmbH, which supplies wafers. RNESL, along with strategic investors, also announced a $144 million investment in Ambri Inc., a Massachusetts based energy storage company.

