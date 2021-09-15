RIL in talks with Hualu to make polysilicon at Jamnagar giga  plant

The company, which generates more than half of its revenue from refining and chemicals, is pivoting to clean energy with plans to set up the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex on 5,000 acres in Jamnagar, as announced by Ambani at RIL’s annual general meeting. In addition to an integrated solar PV module giga factory, RIL also plans to set up giga factories for electrolyzer, fuel cell and energy storage, respectively. RIL has been firming up its green energy push and, as part of this green energy pivot, also plans to help set up 100 gigawatts (GW) of solar energy by 2030.

