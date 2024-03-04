Industry
RIL plans foray into pumped storage projects amid energy transition push
Summary
- RIL's planned entry into PSPs may elevate competition in the segment, which has seen keen interest from several renewable energy companies and business houses
NEW DELHI : Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is looking to enter pumped storage projects (PSP) for hydro power as it focuses closely on clean energy, two people aware of the plans said.
