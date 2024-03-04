RIL plans foray into pumped storage projects amid energy transition push

Energy storage systems (ESS) such as battery energy storage systems (BESS) and PSP come into play in such cases as they can be used for storing energy from green sources and supplying at other times of the day. To achieve energy transition and shift from fossil fuel to renewable energy, green energy needs to become despatchable, and available round the clock. Between BESS and PSP, the latter is said to be more viable in the near term given its cost-effectiveness. In terms of longevity, with an estimated lifespan of 40 years, PSPs fare better than battery storage, which has a lifespan of about 10 years, according to industry experts.