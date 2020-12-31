RIL-BP to offer online fuel delivery services next year

MUMBAI : Reliance BP Mobility Ltd, a joint venture between Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and UK’s energy major BP Plc, is planning to offer doorstep delivery service of diesel in 2021, said two officials aware of the development.

Reliance BP Mobility, which was formed in July, will operate under the Jio-BP brand. “RIL plans to enter on-demand fuel delivery in a big way. It has procured around 100 mobile delivery trucks. The company will begin operations next year," said one of the two officials.

RIL will begin pilots in Bengaluru, Noida, Kolkata and Gujarat, he added.

RIL did not respond to an emailed query till press time.

The second official said RIL-BP also plans to expand retail outlets from 1,400 to 5,500. “Once the government allows mobile fuel retailing of petrol and CNG, RIL-BP will venture into that too," he added.

In July, state-run oil marketing companies, including Indian Oil Corp. Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd, invited expressions of interest (EoIs) from startups wishing to deliver fuel on demand. So far, over 500 EoIs have been received.

RIL-BP, however, plans to go solo and has not partnered with any startups.

Rosneft-backed Nayara Energy is also planning to enter this segment. “Nayara Energy is currently exploring the potential of venturing into mobile fuel retailing. The discussions are at a nascent stage, and we are evaluating options to define a model that will provide mobile fuel retail solutions in a safe, convenient and hassle-free manner to customers," said a Nayara Energy spokesperson in an emailed response, adding that the firm recognizes merit in harnessing this opportunity considering increasing digital adoption of customers, and evolving buying behaviour.

Startups, including Repos Energy, Pepfuels, MyPetrolPump, FuelBuddy, and Humsafar, have already rolled out on-demand fuel delivery services. “India will be the largest consumer of energy in the next decade, and we have observed that the distribution channel of energy becomes a problem. Our startup helps in bridging that gap," said Chetan Walunj, co-founder, Repos Energy.

